Tensions Rise: US Issues Travel Advisory Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the US has updated its travel advisory, cautioning citizens against visiting Jammu and Kashmir, as well as areas near the India-Pakistan border. The attack left 26 people dead. India responded by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a fatal terrorist incident in Pahalgam, the United States government has released a renewed travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to avoid visiting the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir as well as areas within 10 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border.

The advisory follows Tuesday's violent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 individuals lost their lives, marking it as the most lethal assault in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The notification underscores the sporadic nature of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the Line of Control (LOC), which frequently experiences unrest.

Amid heightened tensions, India has retaliated by suspending the longstanding Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan and reducing diplomatic ties, including expelling military attachés, due to alleged cross-border connections to the recent attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

