SA Declares Foodborne Illness Outbreak a National Disaster Amid Rising Death Toll

The National Disaster Management Centre in South Africa has classified the escalating outbreak of foodborne illnesses as a national disaster, invoking Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002. This declaration comes after the deaths of 22 people, including children, and over 890 reported cases of foodborne illnesses since September 2024.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane made the announcement during a media briefing in Pretoria, detailing measures aimed at addressing the public health crisis and preventing further tragedies.

Urgent Measures to Standardize By-Laws and Improve Safety

The government plans to expedite the implementation of standardized municipal by-laws across the country, particularly in rural and township areas. These by-laws include:

Mandatory waste disposal and recycling practices to ensure clean and obstruction-free business areas.

Enhanced efforts to address rat infestations, which are linked to unsafe practices such as the use of dangerous, banned chemicals like unregulated pesticides.

Several municipal councils have already adopted these by-laws, and Minister Simelane urged others to follow suit urgently to assist compliance efforts and save lives.

Health Interventions and Expert Advisory Team

To bolster the response, the government is establishing a Ministerial Advisory Committee composed of health experts. Expected to be announced soon, the committee will focus on medium- and long-term strategies for preventing foodborne illnesses.

Minister Simelane outlined immediate actions, including:

Real-Time Monitoring of Vulnerable Populations: A directive mandating the notification of deaths in children aged 12 years and below is being implemented. This measure will provide real-time data to assess at-risk populations and better understand the disease burden.

Regulatory Changes: The Department of Health is amending the Notifiable Medical Conditions Regulations to make the deaths of individuals aged 12 and younger a notifiable condition. The regulation will be activated under the State of Disaster.

Addressing Resource Shortages

Acknowledging the shortage of environmental health inspectors, the government has pledged to prioritize the recruitment and capacitation of health inspectors across districts and metropolitan municipalities. The increased capacity will enable more rigorous enforcement of health and safety standards nationwide.

Public Health Education Campaigns and Community Engagement

In addition to regulatory changes, the government is launching awareness campaigns aimed at educating communities and businesses about proper food handling, hygiene, and pest control practices. These campaigns will involve collaboration with schools, community centres, and local health offices.

Rising Concern Over Food Safety

The outbreak is attributed to a combination of factors, including poor food hygiene, unsafe storage practices, and improper waste management in certain areas. Experts have highlighted the need for stringent food safety protocols at all levels of the food supply chain.

Government's Commitment to Saving Lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, reiterating the government’s commitment to tackling the crisis. "The safety of our people is paramount. This declaration of a national disaster enables us to act swiftly and comprehensively to prevent further loss of life," he said.

The national disaster declaration paves the way for increased funding, resource allocation, and heightened coordination between local, provincial, and national authorities to curb the ongoing crisis.