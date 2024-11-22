Left Menu

Medical Titans on the Move: IPO Ambitions, Legal Settlements, and Breakthrough Trials

A flurry of developments in the health sector includes Medline's $5 billion IPO plans for 2025, McKinsey's deferred prosecution agreement over opioid-related violations, and Viatris's fine for merger notification failure in Morocco. Novartis and Amgen anticipate pivotal drug developments, while Elon Musk's Neuralink progresses in brain chip trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:29 IST
Medical supply firm Medline Industries is preparing for a significant IPO in 2025, with expectations to raise over $5 billion. Sources indicate that the offering could value the company at about $50 billion, with a potential launch as soon as the second quarter, though market conditions may affect these plans.

Meanwhile, consulting giant McKinsey & Co is negotiating a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities concerning its consulting services to opioid manufacturers, potentially leading to a $600 million resolution. This agreement aims to settle long-standing criminal and civil investigations linked to the opioid crisis.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk's Neuralink has received Canadian approval for a groundbreaking brain chip trial, marking a significant step in developing technology to enable quadriplegic individuals to operate digital devices through thought control. This trial seeks to evaluate the safety and preliminary effectiveness of the implant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

