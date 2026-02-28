US-Israel Joint Strikes Embolden Iranian Resistance
The United States and Israel launched a coordinated strike against Iran, urging Iranian citizens to seize control from their government. The strikes hit various targets and marked a new chapter in US-Iran relations. Iran retaliated by attacking US and Israeli targets, escalating tensions in the region.
The United States and Israel jointly launched a significant military attack on Iran, aiming to destabilize the nation's Islamic leadership.
President Donald Trump urged Iranian citizens to take control of their destiny, suggesting that America's military action offers a rare opportunity for political change.
The strikes targeted key Iranian facilities, provoking a retaliatory missile attack by Iran aimed at US and Israeli interests, further heightening tensions in the Middle East.
