US-Israel Joint Strikes Embolden Iranian Resistance

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated strike against Iran, urging Iranian citizens to seize control from their government. The strikes hit various targets and marked a new chapter in US-Iran relations. Iran retaliated by attacking US and Israeli targets, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States and Israel jointly launched a significant military attack on Iran, aiming to destabilize the nation's Islamic leadership.

President Donald Trump urged Iranian citizens to take control of their destiny, suggesting that America's military action offers a rare opportunity for political change.

The strikes targeted key Iranian facilities, provoking a retaliatory missile attack by Iran aimed at US and Israeli interests, further heightening tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

