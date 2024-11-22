Left Menu

Miracle Awakening: Man Declared Dead Breathes Again Before Cremation

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a 25-year-old deaf and mute man, initially declared dead, regained consciousness before his cremation. Named Rohitash Kumar, he resided in a shelter home. Three doctors faced suspension over alleged medical negligence, prompting an investigation as ordered by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling medical mishap from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a 25-year-old deaf and mute man was mistakenly declared dead by doctors, only to regain consciousness moments before his cremation. The man, identified as Rohitash Kumar, had no family and resided in a shelter home.

Amid rising concerns of medical negligence, District Collector Ramavtar Meena took swift action by suspending three doctors involved in the incident: Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, Dr. Navneet Meel, and PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar. A committee has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly, informed Meena.

After initially being declared deceased at 2 pm by doctors at BDK Hospital, Kumar's body was moved to a crematorium. However, shock ensued as he began breathing again just before the pyre was lit. Authorities immediately transported him back to the hospital, where he later died en route to another facility in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

