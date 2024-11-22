Left Menu

Tragic Alcohol Poisoning in Laos Claims Six Lives

Two Australian women have died from suspected methanol poisoning after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos. Holly Bowles, 19, died in Thailand, where she was receiving emergency treatment. The incident is part of a series of deaths involving foreign tourists in Laos, prompting warnings from multiple governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Two Australian women have tragically died from suspected methanol poisoning after consuming contaminated alcohol in Laos, according to the Australian government. Nineteen-year-old Holly Bowles passed away in a Thai hospital where she had been evacuated for emergency treatment. Her friend's death was confirmed the day prior.

Shaun Bowles expressed his grief, telling Australia's Nine News, "It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace." Foreign Minister Penny Wong vowed to continue working with Lao authorities to investigate the tragedy, which has claimed a total of six lives.

The Lao news agency KPL reported that authorities are collecting evidence and witness accounts, as both counterfeit alcoholic beverages and home-made spirits pose significant issues in Laos. Governments, including Australia, Britain, and the U.S., have warned their citizens to exercise caution when consuming alcohol in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

