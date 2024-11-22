Left Menu

Marksans Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Loratadine

Marksans Pharma Ltd has gained final USFDA approval for its generic Loratadine tablets, used to treat allergic rhinitis. This approval allows the company to market a generic version of Clartin, matching Bayer Healthcare's product strength. Loratadine is an antihistamine for allergies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:31 IST
Marksans Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Loratadine
  • Country:
  • India

Marksans Pharma Ltd announced on Friday it has received the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its generic Loratadine tablets. The approval pertains to the treatment of allergic rhinitis, a common condition caused by allergies.

This regulatory approval applies to the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its Loratadine tablets, each with a strength of 10 mg. This product is a generic version of Clartin, which matches the strength of Bayer Healthcare's well-known allergy medication.

Loratadine is recognized as an effective antihistamine, tackling symptoms including itching, a runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing, often associated with hay fever and other allergies. The product targets the over-the-counter (OTC) market, providing an affordable alternative for allergy sufferers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024