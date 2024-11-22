Left Menu

Global Response Intensifies Amid Ongoing Mpox Outbreak

The Mpox outbreak remains a significant public health threat, as declared by the World Health Organization. Originating from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the virus has led to over 46,000 suspected cases and 1,000 deaths in Africa. WHO's highest alert emphasizes the outbreak's severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mpox outbreak continues to be a major public health concern, the World Health Organization confirmed on Friday.

Initially declared in August, the emergency was prompted by a new mpox variant spreading from the severely impacted Democratic Republic of Congo to its neighboring regions. This viral infection, transmittable through close contact, typically presents flu-like symptoms alongside pus-filled lesions. Although generally mild, the infection can be fatal.

This year, Africa has reported over 46,000 suspected cases, mostly in Congo, along with more than 1,000 deaths. WHO classifies this situation as a "public health emergency of international concern," underscoring the gravity of the situation and paralleling the 2022-2023 global outbreak of a different mpox strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

