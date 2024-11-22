Global Response Intensifies Amid Ongoing Mpox Outbreak

The Mpox outbreak continues to be a major public health concern, the World Health Organization confirmed on Friday.

Initially declared in August, the emergency was prompted by a new mpox variant spreading from the severely impacted Democratic Republic of Congo to its neighboring regions. This viral infection, transmittable through close contact, typically presents flu-like symptoms alongside pus-filled lesions. Although generally mild, the infection can be fatal.

This year, Africa has reported over 46,000 suspected cases, mostly in Congo, along with more than 1,000 deaths. WHO classifies this situation as a "public health emergency of international concern," underscoring the gravity of the situation and paralleling the 2022-2023 global outbreak of a different mpox strain.

