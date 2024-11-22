Left Menu

Hidden Cancer Clues: Genetic Changes in 'Healthy' Breast Cells Raise Concerns

Studies reveal that even healthy breast tissues may contain cells with genetic changes typical of invasive breast cancer, prompting concerns about false diagnoses. Researchers underscore the need for further studies to determine the implications of these findings for cancer development and risk factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST
Recent research has uncovered that even healthy women's breast tissues can harbor cells with genetic mutations characteristic of invasive breast cancer, as reported in two independent studies. These findings raise potential challenges in cancer diagnosis, notably with the advent of advanced molecular diagnostic tools.

Nicholas Navin, leading one of the studies at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, found a median of 3.19% of epithelial cells in non-cancerous breast tissues possessing aneuploidy - a loss or gain of chromosomes. This has raised questions about what constitutes a 'normal' genetic makeup in breast cells.

Similarly, Dr. Samuel Aparicio's team discovered that approximately 3% of breast cells in healthy women exhibited cancer-linked mutations. While these mutations remain benign alone, they potentially lay the groundwork for breast cancer, necessitating larger studies to explore these revelations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

