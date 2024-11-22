Hidden Cancer Clues: Genetic Changes in 'Healthy' Breast Cells Raise Concerns

Recent research has uncovered that even healthy women's breast tissues can harbor cells with genetic mutations characteristic of invasive breast cancer, as reported in two independent studies. These findings raise potential challenges in cancer diagnosis, notably with the advent of advanced molecular diagnostic tools.

Nicholas Navin, leading one of the studies at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, found a median of 3.19% of epithelial cells in non-cancerous breast tissues possessing aneuploidy - a loss or gain of chromosomes. This has raised questions about what constitutes a 'normal' genetic makeup in breast cells.

Similarly, Dr. Samuel Aparicio's team discovered that approximately 3% of breast cells in healthy women exhibited cancer-linked mutations. While these mutations remain benign alone, they potentially lay the groundwork for breast cancer, necessitating larger studies to explore these revelations further.

