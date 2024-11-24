Health Crossing Frontiers: New Approvals, Discoveries, and Challenges
The U.S. FDA approved BridgeBio's drug for ATTR-CM, providing a new option in a market dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel. Canadian neurosurgeons partner with Neuralink for a brain study, while Sanofi revises its drug discount policy. WHO maintains mpox outbreak as a health emergency.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BridgeBio's drug Attruby for treating transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), providing an alternative in a market led by Pfizer's Vyndaqel. This approval marks the introduction of the first new treatment for the rare heart condition, which involves protein accumulation in the heart.
Canadian neurosurgeons, collaborating with Elon Musk's Neuralink, have begun recruiting for the CAN-PRIME trial. This study aims to test a brain device allowing cursor movement via thoughts, involving patients with paralysis. Concurrently, Sanofi plans changes to its U.S. hospital drug discount program, impacting institutions supplying claims data for federal rebates.
The World Health Organization has reiterated that the mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. First declared in August, the outbreak initially spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring regions. The situation underscores ongoing global health challenges as new cases emerge, including in Canada and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
