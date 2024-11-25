Left Menu

BridgeBio's Breakthrough in Rare Heart Condition Treatment

The U.S. FDA has approved Attruby, a new drug by BridgeBio, for treating a rare heart condition, redefining a market led by Pfizer’s Vyndaqel. Meanwhile, Canada has reported its first case of clade I mpox, related to an ongoing outbreak in central and eastern Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:30 IST
BridgeBio's Breakthrough in Rare Heart Condition Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to BridgeBio's oral medication, Attruby, for addressing a rare heart disorder known as transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). This condition, marked by defective transthyretin proteins accumulating in the heart, poses a severe risk and currently had limited treatment options, primarily dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel.

The approval marks a significant milestone for BridgeBio, enabling them to provide a new therapeutic option for adult patients suffering from this debilitating condition. Attruby's entrance into the market offers a fresh opportunity for those affected, bringing hope to many lives at risk.

In other health news, Canada has confirmed its first case of clade I mpox. Detected in Manitoba, this individual's infection is linked to a broader outbreak occurring in central and eastern Africa, as reported by the Public Health Agency of Canada. This development underscores the ongoing challenges faced in global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024