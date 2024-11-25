Crunching through Recovery: Almonds Alleviate Muscle Soreness

New research indicates that regularly eating almonds can help mitigate muscle soreness and fatigue post-exercise. This study, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, enlisted 26 participants who followed a regime of either almonds or pretzels for eight weeks.

After completing a downhill treadmill run, measurable indicators such as muscle soreness, performance, and blood markers were monitored. The participants who consumed almonds exhibited less muscle damage, reduced soreness, and improved muscle functionality compared to the group eating pretzels.

The authors of the study aim to further explore almonds' benefits in post-exercise recovery, emphasizing the role of nutrients found in whole almonds. More research is anticipated to better understand these mechanisms and their implications for training efficiency.

