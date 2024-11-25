Tragic Lunch Incident: Boy Chokes on School Meal
An 11-year-old boy tragically passed away after choking on multiple pooris during lunch at school. His father was informed by the school, and staff rushed him to a local hospital. He was later referred to a super-specialty hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An 11-year-old boy died after allegedly choking on several pooris during a school lunch, police reported Monday.
The boy's father received a call from the school, alerting him that his son had eaten 'more than three puris' at once, causing breathlessness.
School staff immediately transported the sixth-grader to a nearby private hospital. He was later referred to a super-specialty hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead.
