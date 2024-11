Walmart Adjusts DEI Policies Amid Conservative Pressure

In a significant business development, Walmart announced it will reduce certain elements of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This decision aligns the retail giant with other companies feeling pressure from conservative groups.

The changes reported by Bloomberg include the cessation of using race and gender to determine supplier contract diversity. Moreover, eligibility for financing won't depend on supplier demographic data, and Walmart will cut back on racial equity training. Additionally, the retailer will discontinue participating in LGBTQ advocacy group rankings and reassess its support for events like Pride.

Walmart confirmed these adjustments following a statement by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who was in discussions with the retailer about its DEI policies. Similar moves have been observed at companies like Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, and Ford, as mentioned in the Financial Times.

