Ayush Pavilion Shines at India International Trade Fair

Union minister Prataprao Jadhav recently visited the Ayush Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair, where various initiatives promoting traditional health systems were showcased. Highlights included the Ayush Visa for global medical tourism, Ayush Aahar dietary practices, and interactive educational activities aimed at fostering holistic wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Prataprao Jadhav visited the Ayush Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair to spotlight the latest initiatives in holistic health systems.

The pavilion's innovations, such as the Ayush Visa and Ayush Aahar, underscore India's commitment to leading global wellness solutions.

Interactive activities and exhibitions aim to educate and attract international investment in traditional wellness practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

