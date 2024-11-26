Biden's Push for Affordable Anti-Obesity Drugs: A Boost for Medicare and Medicaid

In a significant healthcare policy shift, President Joe Biden is advocating for expanded Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity drugs, potentially lowering costs by 95% for many patients.

The proposed regulation could benefit an estimated 3.4 million Americans with Medicare by making weight loss medications more affordable. Currently, drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy are only covered when prescribed for specific conditions like diabetes, not obesity. Starting in 2026, contingent on the Trump administration's endorsement, this measure could help to reduce severe health risks, including type 2 diabetes and heart attacks.

Despite the support from the White House, the plan faces challenges, including intense demand leading to supply issues and opposition from healthcare industry groups who have filed lawsuits contesting its constitutionality. The Biden administration continues to prioritize reducing healthcare costs, as reflected in other efforts such as capping insulin prices and negotiating drug prices through the Inflation Reduction Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)