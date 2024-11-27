Māori Health Providers Lead Immunisation Push: Over 69,000 Vaccinations Delivered

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has commended hauora Māori providers for their exceptional efforts in improving immunisation rates across New Zealand, particularly among tamariki and vulnerable populations. Through the Immunising our Tamariki programme, over 69,000 vaccinations have been delivered in the initiative’s first 10 months, safeguarding families and communities from preventable diseases.

“In October alone, hauora Māori providers administered more than 5,600 vaccinations, spanning childhood immunisations, influenza shots, COVID-19 boosters, and vaccines for pregnant women,” Dr. Reti announced.

Focusing on High-Risk Groups Amid Whooping Cough Outbreak

The programme’s achievements come at a critical time, with a whooping cough outbreak declared last week. October figures reveal that 53% of the administered vaccines targeted children under 24 months—the group most vulnerable to serious diseases such as pertussis and measles.

“Protecting pēpi and tamariki through immunisation is one of the best ways to set them up for a healthy future,” Dr. Reti emphasized.

Government Support and Investments

Launched in December 2023 with an investment of $50 million over two years, the Immunising our Tamariki programme empowers hauora Māori providers to connect with communities and build trust, addressing years of declining immunisation rates.

Dr. Reti highlighted the importance of these investments, which include:

Strengthened partnerships with well-child tamariki ora services, community pharmacies, and outreach teams.

New initiatives such as enabling Plunket to offer immunisation services.

Targeted delivery: In October, 76% of vaccines administered through the programme were delivered to Māori and Pacific Peoples.

“Almost a year into the programme, thousands more young children are now protected against life-threatening diseases, but there are still many whānau we need to reach,” he said.

Winter Challenges and Long-Term Goals

Acknowledging the challenges faced by immunisation teams during the busy winter period, Dr. Reti expressed pride in the dedication shown by frontline workers.

“These sorts of initiatives are making a real difference, but we know achieving the Government target of 95% full immunisation for children by 24 months will require a collective effort,” he stated.

Why Immunisation Matters

The benefits of increasing immunisation rates extend far beyond immediate health outcomes. High immunisation rates contribute to stronger community immunity, reducing the spread of contagious diseases and safeguarding future generations.

“With preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough posing ongoing threats, ensuring high immunisation rates is an absolute priority for me and this Government,” Dr. Reti affirmed.

The Path Ahead

Dr Reti reaffirmed his commitment to addressing barriers to vaccination and ensuring that all New Zealanders, regardless of background, have access to life-saving immunisations.

As hauora Māori providers continue to lead the charge, the Government’s vision for a healthier, more resilient population is steadily becoming a reality. With sustained efforts and collective action, New Zealand is moving closer to achieving its ambitious immunisation targets.