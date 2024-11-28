Left Menu

Isolated Japanese Encephalitis Case Reported in Delhi: No Cause for Panic

An isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis has been reported in Delhi. Public health measures are in place and there's no need for alarm. The patient, a 72-year-old man with other health issues, was diagnosed and discharged. Vaccination efforts are ongoing nationwide to prevent outbreaks of the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:53 IST
An isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been reported from the national capital, official sources disclosed on Thursday. The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) has implemented all prescribed public health measures, assuring there is no immediate cause for concern.

In a recent mandate by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, it was highlighted that a 72-year-old resident from west Delhi was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on November 3 due to chest pain. The patient, who has a history of uncontrolled diabetes and coronary artery disease, tested positive for JE antibodies and was discharged on November 15.

Japanes Encephalitis saw 1,548 cases across 24 Indian states in 2024, with Assam noting 925 cases. Vaccination remains a core part of the government's strategy, with no outbreaks reported in Delhi, though sporadic cases emerge from medical centers like AIIMS and nearby regions.

