Migration Trends: UK's Decline in Influx

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The number of people entering Britain has decreased over the past year, according to official data released on Thursday.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics revealed that net migration stood at 728,000 for the year ending in June, marking a decrease from 906,000 recorded the year prior.

This decline highlights shifts in the UK's immigration trends, offering policymakers a potential new direction for future planning.

