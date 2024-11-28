Migration Trends: UK's Decline in Influx
The Office for National Statistics reported a decline in net migration to Britain, with numbers falling to 728,000 in the year ending June from the previous year's 906,000. This significant drop indicates changing immigration patterns in the UK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The number of people entering Britain has decreased over the past year, according to official data released on Thursday.
Statistics from the Office for National Statistics revealed that net migration stood at 728,000 for the year ending in June, marking a decrease from 906,000 recorded the year prior.
This decline highlights shifts in the UK's immigration trends, offering policymakers a potential new direction for future planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement