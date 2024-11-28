Left Menu

Migration Trends: UK's Decline in Influx

The Office for National Statistics reported a decline in net migration to Britain, with numbers falling to 728,000 in the year ending June from the previous year's 906,000. This significant drop indicates changing immigration patterns in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:12 IST
Migration Trends: UK's Decline in Influx
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The number of people entering Britain has decreased over the past year, according to official data released on Thursday.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics revealed that net migration stood at 728,000 for the year ending in June, marking a decrease from 906,000 recorded the year prior.

This decline highlights shifts in the UK's immigration trends, offering policymakers a potential new direction for future planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024