Dr. Shane Reti Urges NPHS to Refocus on Urgent Health Challenges

Minister of Health Dr. Shane Reti has called for the National Public Health Service (NPHS) to sharpen its focus on addressing pressing health issues impacting New Zealanders, such as infectious disease outbreaks and immunisation efforts.

In a statement, Dr. Reti expressed concern over an 8-page submission by the southern branch of the NPHS, which was filed in opposition to a proposed fast food outlet in Wanaka. He criticised the document for its focus on issues like planetary health, landscape values, traffic, and Te Tiriti, which he believes diverge from the core public health priorities the agency should be addressing.

“I have raised my ongoing concerns about submissions like these with the Chief Executive of Health New Zealand,” said Dr. Reti. “The submission did not address expected health-related topics such as healthy eating, which is particularly surprising given the nature of the proposal. Meanwhile, we face critical challenges like whooping cough, measles outbreaks, and declining immunisation rates.”

In response to the concerns, the National Director of the NPHS has pledged to implement a review of all future public submissions at local, regional, and national levels. Submissions will now need to meet stricter criteria, focusing solely on issues with a direct and significant impact on public health.

“These changes are a temporary measure as the service undergoes a critical reset. A permanent framework will be established to ensure future submissions are aligned with NPHS’s mission and objectives,” Dr. Reti added.

The Minister acknowledged the essential work performed by public health staff, particularly in managing the spread of infectious diseases and supporting child health services. He emphasized that the reforms would allow more time and resources to be directed toward these vital areas.

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of New Zealand’s public health infrastructure and its ability to tackle urgent health challenges. Health experts have noted declining immunisation rates and the resurgence of preventable diseases, which are putting additional strain on the healthcare system.

Dr. Reti concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening public health services, ensuring they are equipped to address immediate health threats effectively.