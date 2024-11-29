Aster DM and Quality Care Merge to Form Top Indian Hospital Chain

In a significant development for India's healthcare sector, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Quality Care India Ltd, backed by Blackstone, have announced a merger agreement. This union, finalized through a share swap deal, positions the combined entity as one of the nation's top three hospital chains.

The merger, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, will create Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, boasting 38 hospitals and more than 10,150 beds. Spread across 27 cities in South and Central India, this move solidifies their presence in the region's healthcare landscape.

Leadership transitions include Aster's Azad Moopen as Executive Chairman and QCIL's Varun Khanna as Group CEO. With backing from private equity giants like Blackstone and TPG, this merger aims to enhance healthcare delivery and foster innovation across their extensive network.

