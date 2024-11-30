Delhi High Court Demands Reports on Antihemophilic Factor Injection Supply
The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre and Delhi government to submit reports on the stock and supply chain of Antihemophilic Factor injections. This order comes in response to a petition from individuals with haemophilia, highlighting the critical shortage and high costs associated with necessary treatments.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has instructed the central and Delhi governments to provide reports regarding the availability and supply chain mechanisms of Antihemophilic Factor (AHF) injections. These reports should be submitted by December 12, according to an order issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula on November 28.
This directive arises from a petition filed by individuals diagnosed with haemophilia, a rare genetic blood disorder. The petitioners highlighted the high treatment costs and frequent shortages of AHF injections in government hospitals, leaving patients at significant risk.
The plea seeks governmental oversight of the AHF supply chain and an establishment of contingency plans to manage critical shortages, ensuring continuous access to vital medication for patients affected by haemophilia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CGHS Suspends 19 Hospitals for Fraudulent Practices
Punjab's Air Quality Crisis Overwhelms Hospitals
Health Secretary Urges States to Bolster Fire Safety in Hospitals
3SC Recognized as Notable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Solutions
Delhi Battles Breath Takers: Hospitals Mobilize Against Pollution