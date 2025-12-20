Drug Bust: Unraveling the Himachal to Delhi-NCR Charas Supply Chain
The Delhi Police dismantled a drug supply chain between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, arresting four individuals and seizing 1.7 kg of charas. The arrested include Kundan Lal, Gaurav Verma, Piyush Kumar, and Manish Kumar, all key players in the operation. The contraband was intended for distribution in Delhi-NCR.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated narcotics supply chain operating between Himachal Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. Four individuals have been arrested and a substantial 1.7 kg of charas has been seized.
Among the arrested is Kundan Lal from Kullu district, apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj with over a kilogram of charas. Kundan, who has a history of similar offenses, revealed plans to distribute the drugs in Delhi-NCR.
Further investigation led to the arrest of two East Delhi residents, Gaurav Verma and Piyush Kumar, and another Kullu resident, Manish Kumar, for their roles in the supply network. The operation highlights the ongoing battle against drug distribution in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Environment Minister Seeks Rapid Action: Air Quality to Improve in Delhi-NCR
Aarti Industries Strengthens Global Supply Chain with High-Value Contracts
Thick Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Commuters Battle Low Visibility
Air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR: Let us think of pragmatic and practical solution of the menace, says SC.
Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Disrupts Traffic