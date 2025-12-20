Drug Bust: Unraveling the Himachal to Delhi-NCR Charas Supply Chain

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated narcotics supply chain operating between Himachal Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. Four individuals have been arrested and a substantial 1.7 kg of charas has been seized.

Among the arrested is Kundan Lal from Kullu district, apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj with over a kilogram of charas. Kundan, who has a history of similar offenses, revealed plans to distribute the drugs in Delhi-NCR.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two East Delhi residents, Gaurav Verma and Piyush Kumar, and another Kullu resident, Manish Kumar, for their roles in the supply network. The operation highlights the ongoing battle against drug distribution in the region.

