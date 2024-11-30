Ringer Lactate Solution Under Scrutiny Amid Maternal Deaths in Ballari

The Karnataka government's health department has suspended the use of Ringer Lactate solution in all its hospitals in Ballari, following a series of maternal deaths that may be linked to the intravenous fluid. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao made the announcement, citing the measure as precautionary.

Between November 9 and 11, the Ballari district hospital saw an unexpected rise in maternal deaths during caesarean operations. Out of 34 procedures conducted, seven patients suffered severe complications, including acute kidney injury and multi-organ dysfunction. Among these, four fatalities were reported.

While the link to Ringer Lactate is unconfirmed, the suspension follows suspicions raised by officials. The solution, sourced from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd, is undergoing rigorous testing. With previous tests showing no abnormalities, Minister Rao highlighted the ongoing efforts to ensure the product's safety, stressing that every life is invaluable and precaution is paramount until clarity is obtained.

(With inputs from agencies.)