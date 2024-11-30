Agartala Hospital Halts Treatment for Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Protests

A multi-specialty private hospital in Agartala has suspended medical treatment for Bangladeshi nationals. This decision, taken on Saturday, came in response to pressure from a group of protesters.

ILS Hospital has been a favored destination for patients from Bangladesh, thanks to its affordable treatment and proximity. However, the hospital's chief operating officer, Gautam Hazarika, confirmed the suspension of services, stating, "We extend full support to the demand of suspension of treatment to people from Bangladesh at our health facility." He also noted that help desks at the Akhaura check post and ILS hospitals have been shut down.

The protest was fueled by claims of disrespect towards the Indian national flag and concerns regarding the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. One protestor remarked, "Disrespect to the Indian national flag and attacks on minorities are totally unacceptable." On Friday, a hospital in north Kolkata also refused treatment to Bangladeshi patients following similar protests over alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)