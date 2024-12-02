Left Menu

Unveiling the Remarkable: Radical Scapulectomy at Bengaluru's Gleneagles BGS

Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru performed a radical scapulectomy with synchronous radiotherapy on a patient with recurrent chondrosarcoma. Due to the patient's refusal of blood transfusions as a Jehovah’s Witness, the complex surgery required meticulous planning and state-of-the-art techniques, leading to a successful recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:27 IST
At Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, medical professionals accomplished a groundbreaking surgical feat by performing a radical scapulectomy with synchronous radiotherapy. The young Nigerian patient, a medical student, presented with recurrent chondrosarcoma of the scapula, further complicated by her avoidance of blood transfusions due to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness.

The procedure, led by Dr. Karthik K Prasad and his team, demanded unprecedented coordination, combining intricate surgical techniques with advanced oncology and reconstruction efforts. Despite the tumor's challenging nature, the team executed a meticulous 14-hour operation, resulting in minimal blood loss.

This integrated approach not only ensured complete tumor resection but also restored shoulder mobility, allowing the patient to resume daily activities. Gleneagles BGS Hospital's success underscores its commitment to handling complex medical challenges with expert teamwork and cutting-edge technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

