Odisha's Bold Move: Cervical Cancer Immunization Drive Launched

The Odisha government is gearing up to launch a groundbreaking immunization programme aimed at protecting girls from cervical cancer, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

This initiative will prioritize girls in schools and colleges, integrating efforts from both the 'Ayushman Bharat' programme and Odisha's 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' to bolster healthcare accessibility. The newly devised scheme is scheduled to commence in the upcoming financial year, offering free health services to economically disadvantaged communities across 27,000 hospitals nationwide.

Furthermore, in a move to strengthen medical infrastructure, the Odisha government plans to deploy 250 radiographers in state-run hospitals. The announcement was made during the National Conference on International Radiology held at the SUM Ultimate Medicare.

(With inputs from agencies.)