Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Move: Cervical Cancer Immunization Drive Launched

The Odisha government is set to initiate a programme focused on immunizing girls against cervical cancer, targeting school and college students. The scheme will integrate Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, providing free health services through 27,000 hospitals. Odisha is also recruiting 250 radiographers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:58 IST
Odisha's Bold Move: Cervical Cancer Immunization Drive Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is gearing up to launch a groundbreaking immunization programme aimed at protecting girls from cervical cancer, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

This initiative will prioritize girls in schools and colleges, integrating efforts from both the 'Ayushman Bharat' programme and Odisha's 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' to bolster healthcare accessibility. The newly devised scheme is scheduled to commence in the upcoming financial year, offering free health services to economically disadvantaged communities across 27,000 hospitals nationwide.

Furthermore, in a move to strengthen medical infrastructure, the Odisha government plans to deploy 250 radiographers in state-run hospitals. The announcement was made during the National Conference on International Radiology held at the SUM Ultimate Medicare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024