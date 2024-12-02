Left Menu

Milestone in Pediatric Care: 100 Surgeries in a Day

The Thane district general hospital successfully conducted 100 pediatric surgeries in a single day, focusing on various common conditions. The initiative was led by District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar, under the National Child Health Programme. Dr. Sanjay Oak provided guidance, with support from Sion Hospital staff.

02-12-2024
  Country: India
  • India

Thane district general hospital marked a significant achievement by conducting 100 pediatric surgeries in just one day as part of the National Child Health Programme, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The operations targeted children aged 0-18 years and were conducted at the Vitthal Saina General Hospital last Sunday, focusing on conditions such as hernias, eye conditions, blood clots, and tumors. The initiative was spearheaded by District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar in a unified effort to address common pediatric health issues.

Dr. Sanjay Oak, the former dean at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, played a crucial advisory role, while support came from the medical personnel of Sion Hospital, the statement further added.

