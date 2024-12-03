The Searing Reality of Hot Flushes: More Than Just a Temperature Shift

A hot flush is a sudden and intense experience of warmth, often leaving individuals feeling flustered and uncomfortable. Commonly associated with perimenopause, hot flushes disrupt daily life for about 75% of those affected. While lasting only a few minutes, their unpredictable nature can be quite bothersome.

A viral video has spotlighted the real-life intensity of hot flushes. It features Tracey Monique, visibly steaming at an outdoor event, sparking widespread conversation. This dramatic visual has resonated with many women, affirming their own challenging experiences with this common yet often downplayed symptom of perimenopause.

The crux of a hot flush lies in the fluctuating oestrogen levels which disturb the brain's temperature regulation. This hormonal chaos prompts the body to overcompensate, leading to the familiar rise in skin temperature and resulting in dilation of blood vessels and increased perspiration. While debates continue about the exact physiological changes, the personal impact is undeniable.

