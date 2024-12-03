Bihar to Build World-Class Eye Hospital and Boost Tourism

The Bihar cabinet, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sanctioned the creation of a world-class eye hospital in the Kankarbagh area of Patna, to be overseen by the Coimbatore-based Sankara Eye Foundation India.

At the cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar, Rs 48 crore was allocated to the state housing board for the transfer of 1.6 acres of land on a 99-year lease to the foundation for hospital construction, expected to be completed in 18 months.

Alongside this development, additional funding was approved for tourist attractions in Saharsa and Kaimur districts, with the aim of advancing Bihar's infrastructure and appeal.

