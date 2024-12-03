Left Menu

Bihar to Build World-Class Eye Hospital and Boost Tourism

The Bihar cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the construction of a world-class eye hospital in Patna. The project, managed by Sankara Eye Foundation India, will cost Rs 48 crore and is set to be completed in 18 months. Funds were also sanctioned for two tourist development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:21 IST
Bihar to Build World-Class Eye Hospital and Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar cabinet, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sanctioned the creation of a world-class eye hospital in the Kankarbagh area of Patna, to be overseen by the Coimbatore-based Sankara Eye Foundation India.

At the cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar, Rs 48 crore was allocated to the state housing board for the transfer of 1.6 acres of land on a 99-year lease to the foundation for hospital construction, expected to be completed in 18 months.

Alongside this development, additional funding was approved for tourist attractions in Saharsa and Kaimur districts, with the aim of advancing Bihar's infrastructure and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024