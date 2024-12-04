Left Menu

Teen Sedentarism: The Global Impact of Environment and Technology

A study highlights how environmental and technological factors influence adolescent physical activity in various countries. Poor park access in India and Bangladesh, alongside social media usage in wealthier nations, deter teens from active lifestyles. Cultural, safety, and neighborhood perceptions also play significant roles.

Updated: 04-12-2024
A recent study has uncovered the crucial environmental and technological factors impacting adolescent physical activity levels worldwide. The research, involving the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, demonstrates stark contrasts between nations like India, Bangladesh, and Denmark in terms of access to parks and social media usage among teenagers.

Findings reveal that while teens in poorer countries face hurdles such as limited park access and safety concerns, richer nations have seen an increase in sedentariness due to the widespread use of electronic devices and social media. India and Bangladesh report low personal social media engagement compared to wealthier nations, where over 90% of adolescents are connected online.

Authors stated that global teens are spending excessive hours on sedentary activities, impacting their health. The study advocates for collaborative efforts by parents, policymakers, and technology companies to curb screen time, restrict social media, and bolster active lifestyles to combat potential health risks among youth.

