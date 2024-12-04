Left Menu

Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Young Lives in Maharashtra

Two young siblings, a seven-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother, from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, passed away due to suspected food poisoning. The children fell ill after consuming meat and cake. Investigations are ongoing, with the preserved viscera to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:42 IST
Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Young Lives in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, where two young siblings lost their lives allegedly due to food poisoning.

Kavya Angad, aged seven, and her younger brother Shriyansh, aged four, consumed potentially contaminated food. Their deteriorating health led to their unfortunate demise.

Police are delving deeper into the cause, preserving the viscera to confirm the suspicions. Authorities remain vigilant as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024