Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Young Lives in Maharashtra

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, where two young siblings lost their lives allegedly due to food poisoning.

Kavya Angad, aged seven, and her younger brother Shriyansh, aged four, consumed potentially contaminated food. Their deteriorating health led to their unfortunate demise.

Police are delving deeper into the cause, preserving the viscera to confirm the suspicions. Authorities remain vigilant as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)