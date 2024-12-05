Tragedy Strikes: UnitedHealth's CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Attacked

In a shocking turn of events, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel. Authorities have termed the incident a 'brazen' targeted attack.

The assailant, described by police as wearing a mask and a gray backpack, evaded capture and is believed to have fled into Central Park on an electric bike following the shooting. The NYPD continues to investigate the motive behind this premeditated act.

The tragic incident unfolded just hours before a major Christmas event in the city. UnitedHealth's planned activities were subsequently canceled, and the company has promised full cooperation with ongoing investigations.

