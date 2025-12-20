Trump Calls on Health Insurers for Price Reductions

In a bid to reduce healthcare costs, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intent to meet with major health insurance providers. This development comes on the heels of a new agreement with nine major drug manufacturers aimed at cutting pharmaceutical prices.

During a White House event, Trump stressed the importance of affordable healthcare, identifying UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health's Aetna, and Cigna as key players in these discussions.

Trump's initiative underscores ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on Americans dealing with rising healthcare costs.

