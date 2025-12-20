Left Menu

Trump Calls on Health Insurers for Price Reductions

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with health insurance companies to discuss reducing prices. This move follows his announcement of a deal with nine pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs. Key insurers include UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health's Aetna, and Cigna.

In a bid to reduce healthcare costs, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intent to meet with major health insurance providers. This development comes on the heels of a new agreement with nine major drug manufacturers aimed at cutting pharmaceutical prices.

During a White House event, Trump stressed the importance of affordable healthcare, identifying UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health's Aetna, and Cigna as key players in these discussions.

Trump's initiative underscores ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on Americans dealing with rising healthcare costs.

