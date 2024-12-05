Left Menu

Tariffs Cloud U.S. Services Sector Amid Economic Optimism

U.S. services sector growth decelerated in November, yet still signals robust economic health. Businesses face uncertainty over incoming tariffs from the Trump administration, expressing concerns about higher costs. Despite moderation, optimism persists in consumer spending and job growth amid broader economic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:43 IST
Tariffs Cloud U.S. Services Sector Amid Economic Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. services sector experienced a slowdown in growth during November, although it continued to maintain levels indicative of strong economic performance. According to a survey by the Institute for Supply Management, businesses voiced anxieties over the potential impact of tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, fearing cost increases.

Despite these concerns, the overall economic outlook remains positive. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report highlighted that most U.S. central bank districts saw a slight uptick in economic activities in November, with businesses hopeful about rising demand in the future. Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism, stating the economy is in "remarkably good shape."

Although the nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index fell slightly, it still suggested growth in the sector, which forms more than two-thirds of the economy. Meanwhile, economists remain hopeful about consumer spending, particularly spurred by increased vehicle sales and continuing positive wage growth trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024