Tech Stocks Rise as AI Concerns Ease Amid Federal Reserve Watch
U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as tech stocks rebounded with easing AI concerns. Investors await Federal Reserve minutes for rate outlook. Major tech companies like Nvidia and Amazon saw gains. Traders anticipate a potential rate cut in June, with inflation reports in focus later this week.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced growth as technology stocks rebounded due to reduced concerns over artificial intelligence disruptions. Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, hoping to discern future interest rate directions.
There was notable volatility in the markets recently, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow exhibiting fluctuations. Worries about the impact of evolving AI technologies across various sectors have kept the markets on edge this month.
In premarket trading, megacap tech stocks rebounded as companies like Nvidia and Amazon posted gains. The impending release of Federal Reserve minutes and upcoming economic indicators, such as the Fed's favored inflation report, are expected to further influence investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- AI
- tech
- Federal Reserve
- Nvidia
- Amazon
- interest rates
- inflation
- E-mini futures
- Wall Street
ALSO READ
Yotta Announces USD 2 Billion AI Hub with Nvidia Chips in India
Powering India: L&T and NVIDIA's Ambitious AI Infrastructure Initiative
NPCI and NVIDIA Unite to Elevate India's AI-Powered Payment Ecosystem
India Emerges as a Global AI Hub: NVIDIA's Strategic Collaborations Fuel Unprecedented Growth
AI Summit Buzz: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Noticeable Absence