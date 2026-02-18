Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rise as AI Concerns Ease Amid Federal Reserve Watch

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as tech stocks rebounded with easing AI concerns. Investors await Federal Reserve minutes for rate outlook. Major tech companies like Nvidia and Amazon saw gains. Traders anticipate a potential rate cut in June, with inflation reports in focus later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:24 IST
Tech Stocks Rise as AI Concerns Ease Amid Federal Reserve Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced growth as technology stocks rebounded due to reduced concerns over artificial intelligence disruptions. Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, hoping to discern future interest rate directions.

There was notable volatility in the markets recently, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow exhibiting fluctuations. Worries about the impact of evolving AI technologies across various sectors have kept the markets on edge this month.

In premarket trading, megacap tech stocks rebounded as companies like Nvidia and Amazon posted gains. The impending release of Federal Reserve minutes and upcoming economic indicators, such as the Fed's favored inflation report, are expected to further influence investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

 India
2
Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver

Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi D...

 India
3
DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

 India
4
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026