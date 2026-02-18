Tech Stocks Rise as AI Concerns Ease Amid Federal Reserve Watch

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced growth as technology stocks rebounded due to reduced concerns over artificial intelligence disruptions. Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, hoping to discern future interest rate directions.

There was notable volatility in the markets recently, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow exhibiting fluctuations. Worries about the impact of evolving AI technologies across various sectors have kept the markets on edge this month.

In premarket trading, megacap tech stocks rebounded as companies like Nvidia and Amazon posted gains. The impending release of Federal Reserve minutes and upcoming economic indicators, such as the Fed's favored inflation report, are expected to further influence investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)