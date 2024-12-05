The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Your Festive Fragrances

In the cozy ambiance of winter, many turn to scents like gingerbread and pine to invoke the festive spirit at home. However, while such fragrances add cheer, they may also pose hidden health risks due to indoor air pollution.

A recent study highlights that the growing home fragrance market, valued at $685.5 million in 2023, may not always improve air quality. Products like scented candles and incense sticks emit harmful pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, which can exacerbate respiratory issues.

To reduce risk, experts suggest proper ventilation when using these products. Consumers should be aware of potential pollutants like particulate matter, which can impact health seriously when combined with poor ventilation and chronic exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)