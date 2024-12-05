Left Menu

The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Your Festive Fragrances

The use of home fragrances like scented candles and air fresheners creates cozy environments but may harm indoor air quality. These products can emit harmful pollutants and chemicals, worsening health conditions. Proper ventilation and careful product use can mitigate risks, but awareness of their potential dangers is essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cork | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In the cozy ambiance of winter, many turn to scents like gingerbread and pine to invoke the festive spirit at home. However, while such fragrances add cheer, they may also pose hidden health risks due to indoor air pollution.

A recent study highlights that the growing home fragrance market, valued at $685.5 million in 2023, may not always improve air quality. Products like scented candles and incense sticks emit harmful pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, which can exacerbate respiratory issues.

To reduce risk, experts suggest proper ventilation when using these products. Consumers should be aware of potential pollutants like particulate matter, which can impact health seriously when combined with poor ventilation and chronic exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

