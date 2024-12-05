Ambush in Manhattan: The Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel by a masked gunman using ammunition marked with words like 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose.' The motive remains unknown, and authorities are investigating possible threats against Thompson. Surveillance captures show the shooter fleeing on a bike.
An early morning ambush in Manhattan left UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead, sending shockwaves through the insurance industry. The masked assailant used ammunition inscribed with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose."
The gunman targeted Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel as he made his way to an investor conference. Investigators are piecing together clues from shell casings and surveillance footage, as the shooter vanished on a bike into Central Park.
Police are exploring potential threats against Thompson involving insurance disputes. The CEO's murder has prompted a massive manhunt in New York City, with authorities offering a USD 10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)