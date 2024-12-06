Left Menu

China, HK stocks rise to 3-week highs as policy hopes offset economic worries

(Updates closing prices) SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks climbed to their highest in three weeks on Friday as technology shares rose and investors hoped for fresh stimulus from a key policy meeting next week.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:34 IST
China, HK stocks rise to 3-week highs as policy hopes offset economic worries

(Updates closing prices) SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

China and Hong Kong stocks climbed to their highest in three weeks on Friday as technology shares rose and investors hoped for fresh stimulus from a key policy meeting next week. ** The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to its highest close since mid-November, while the blue-chip index CSI 300 gained 1.3%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index advanced 1.6%, touching its highest level in three weeks. ** Expectations for fresh policy support are building ahead of the Central Economic Work Conference, which will set the agenda and targets for China's economy for 2025.

** Fund distributor and adviser Lead Fund said expectations of policies from the conference could bolster the stock market, advising investors "to be more optimistic" even as China's economic recovery remains fragile ** U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats have added pressure on an economy struggling amid a property crisis and anaemic consumption.

** Tao Wang, Chief China economist at UBS Investment Bank, expects November data to show China's property market - a key part of the economy - to remain weak despite a flurry of rescue measures. ** But risk appetite remains high in China's stock market, with outstanding margin financing, or the amount of leveraged stock bets, hitting a nine-year high of 1.85 trillion yuan ($254.98 billion) on Thursday.

** Tech shares led the gains in China. Sectors including software development, telecom and computer all jumped more than 2%. ** China's ministry of finance published draft rules on Thursday that would provide incentives for government agencies to buy China-made products, fuelling bets on home-grown technologies.

** The procurement policies would benefit sectors including software, chipmaking, IT and high-end equipment, investment advisor Ju Feng said in a note. ($1 = 7.2555 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024