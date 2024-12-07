India Accelerates Tuberculosis Decline with Nationwide Campaign
India has made significant strides in reducing tuberculosis incidence, doubling its rate of decline since 2015. A nationwide 100-day campaign led by Health Minister J P Nadda aims to eliminate TB through enhanced detection and treatment. The initiative involves 347 districts and new detection technologies.
- Country:
- India
India has doubled its tuberculosis incidence decline rate since 2015, surpassing the global average, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Speaking in Panchkula, Haryana, during the launch of a nationwide campaign, Nadda emphasized the government's commitment to reducing TB cases and mortality rates across the country.
The 100-day campaign will cover 347 districts in 33 states where TB prevalence is higher. Efforts under this initiative include accelerating detection, reducing diagnostic delays, and improving treatment outcomes through advanced molecular technologies and a new, shorter tuberculosis treatment regimen.
Highlighting India's long-standing battle with TB, Nadda noted significant improvements like the increase from 120 to 8,293 TB detection laboratories. Additionally, the government has introduced financial support programs like Ni-kshay Poshan to aid TB patients, with enhanced nutritional and healthcare provisions.
