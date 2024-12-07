India Accelerates Tuberculosis Decline with Nationwide Campaign

India has doubled its tuberculosis incidence decline rate since 2015, surpassing the global average, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Speaking in Panchkula, Haryana, during the launch of a nationwide campaign, Nadda emphasized the government's commitment to reducing TB cases and mortality rates across the country.

The 100-day campaign will cover 347 districts in 33 states where TB prevalence is higher. Efforts under this initiative include accelerating detection, reducing diagnostic delays, and improving treatment outcomes through advanced molecular technologies and a new, shorter tuberculosis treatment regimen.

Highlighting India's long-standing battle with TB, Nadda noted significant improvements like the increase from 120 to 8,293 TB detection laboratories. Additionally, the government has introduced financial support programs like Ni-kshay Poshan to aid TB patients, with enhanced nutritional and healthcare provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)