Left Menu

Exodus: Syrian Troops Seek Refuge in Iraq

Approximately 2,000 Syrian troops have crossed into Iraq, seeking refuge in Al-Qaim as reported by the town's mayor, Turki Al-Mahlawi. Some of the soldiers are injured and are receiving medical attention. This movement marks a significant migration amid the ongoing turmoil in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:39 IST
Exodus: Syrian Troops Seek Refuge in Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development amid regional unrest, around 2,000 Syrian troops have crossed into Iraq, according to Turki Al-Mahlawi, the mayor of the Al-Qaim border town.

These forces, seeking refuge, have made the transition amidst the turbulence at the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Some of the soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment, highlighting the dire conditions faced during their exodus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024