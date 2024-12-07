Exodus: Syrian Troops Seek Refuge in Iraq
Approximately 2,000 Syrian troops have crossed into Iraq, seeking refuge in Al-Qaim as reported by the town's mayor, Turki Al-Mahlawi. Some of the soldiers are injured and are receiving medical attention. This movement marks a significant migration amid the ongoing turmoil in the region.
In a significant development amid regional unrest, around 2,000 Syrian troops have crossed into Iraq, according to Turki Al-Mahlawi, the mayor of the Al-Qaim border town.
These forces, seeking refuge, have made the transition amidst the turbulence at the Syrian-Iraqi border.
Some of the soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment, highlighting the dire conditions faced during their exodus.
