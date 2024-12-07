Exodus: Syrian Troops Seek Refuge in Iraq

In a significant development amid regional unrest, around 2,000 Syrian troops have crossed into Iraq, according to Turki Al-Mahlawi, the mayor of the Al-Qaim border town.

These forces, seeking refuge, have made the transition amidst the turbulence at the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Some of the soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment, highlighting the dire conditions faced during their exodus.

(With inputs from agencies.)