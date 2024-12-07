CAG Uncovers Financial Irregularities in Odisha's Private Covid Care Hospitals

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has uncovered significant financial irregularities related to private Covid care hospitals in Odisha.

The CAG report, presented to the state assembly on Saturday, highlights issues in funding procedures dating back to April 2020, when the Odisha government issued guidelines for the operation of these dedicated Covid facilities.

Auditors found that payments worth Rs 144.88 crore were made without proper verification of documents. Further irregularities of Rs 2.73 crore in PPE kit supply and Rs 2.85 crore in excess diet allowances were identified. The Health Department is set to investigate these findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)