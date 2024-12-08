Crisis Mounts as Gaza Hospital Shelled Amid Escalating Conflict
The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has been shelled by Israeli forces, causing extensive damage and disrupting emergency surgeries. Health officials and residents report ongoing military operations, leading to significant casualties and raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave.
Palestinian health officials reported on Sunday that the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, was struck by Israeli forces, resulting in damage to critical infrastructure and impeding urgent medical procedures.
Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital's director, revealed that the facility endured around 100 impacts, injuring several staff and patients. The hospital is caring for 112 wounded, including six in intensive care, with limited access to necessary operations due to damaged electricity and oxygen systems.
Amid continued conflict, the Gaza health ministry reported multiple casualties, exacerbating the area's humanitarian crisis. Israeli military actions reportedly aim at neutralizing Hamas, following a brutal attack on Israel in October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
