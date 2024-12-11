Gisborne Hospital Unveils New Acute Mental Health Unit: Te Whare Awhi Ora

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has officially opened Gisborne Hospital’s new acute mental health unit, Te Whare Awhi Ora. This milestone facility is set to provide enhanced therapeutic support for the region, with improved capacity and modern amenities.

“This is a significant step toward building a robust mental health and addiction system, encompassing prevention, early intervention, primary services, and specialized care,” said Minister Doocey.

A Commitment to Regional Mental Health Access

The upgraded $31.1 million facility replaces the older eight-bed unit with a larger, state-of-the-art, ten-bed facility. It features five general ward rooms, three high-dependency rooms, and two short-stay rooms.

“Increasing access to mental health and addiction support is a top priority for our Government,” Doocey stated. “This modern facility will help ensure that timely and effective care is available to New Zealanders in Gisborne and surrounding areas.”

Design for Healing and Efficiency

The facility’s design reflects a patient-centered approach, aiming to enhance recovery outcomes and provide a better work environment for staff.

“Te Whare Awhi Ora is a beautifully designed space, fostering a therapeutic environment where patients can heal and staff can deliver exceptional care,” said Doocey.

The new unit incorporates features such as natural lighting, open spaces, and purpose-built therapeutic rooms to provide a calming and supportive environment.

Part of a National Mental Health Strategy

This opening aligns with the Government’s broader strategy to improve mental health infrastructure nationwide. Key goals include increasing bed capacity, enhancing early intervention services, and providing equitable access to modern mental health care across all regions.

“This investment is part of our larger effort to upgrade mental health services across New Zealand,” Doocey emphasized. “We are focused on delivering innovative and accessible care models to meet the growing demand for mental health support.”

A Community Milestone

The official opening ceremony was attended by hospital staff, community leaders, and local residents. Te Whare Awhi Ora symbolizes hope and progress for the community, offering much-needed support to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

The facility is scheduled to welcome its first patients in January 2025.

“This is not just a building; it represents a commitment to providing better care and brighter futures for our communities,” Doocey concluded.