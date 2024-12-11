Iwi Māori Partnership Boards Deliver 15 Community Health Plans to Govt

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti has announced the submission of 15 Community Health Plans by Iwi Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs), marking a critical step in advancing health equity and prioritizing Māori wellbeing. These plans, representing the collective vision and strategies of IMPBs across New Zealand, reflect the Government's ongoing commitment to enhancing Māori health outcomes.

“Receiving these plans is a hugely significant milestone in implementing my long-term vision for Māori health,” said Dr. Reti.

Localized Plans to Address Specific Needs

The 15 recognized IMPBs have crafted community-specific health plans that reflect the unique needs and priorities of their respective regions.

“These plans are not bureaucratic documents; they are living frameworks designed to guide meaningful actions and improve health outcomes for Māori communities,” Dr. Reti explained.

Key areas of focus include:

Improved access to oral health care

Suicide prevention initiatives

Strengthening the Māori health workforce

Dr. Reti emphasized the plans’ significance in ensuring health services align with actual population needs, incorporating local insights and amplifying Māori voices in the national health strategy.

Collaboration for Implementation

The plans were developed through consultation with local whānau and will now be refined and implemented through collaboration between the Ministry of Health – Manatū Hauora, Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora, and IMPBs over the next three to five years.

“This coordinated approach ensures that the local priorities identified by IMPBs will inform broader Government health targets and address the specific health inequities faced by Māori communities,” Dr. Reti said.

Building Capacity for Strategic Action

While the plans provide a foundation for the IMPBs to undertake their strategic commissioning role, Dr. Reti acknowledged that capacity levels vary across the boards.

“The Government’s 2024/25 budget increase of an additional $40 million per annum for hauora Māori providers will help address inflationary pressures and support continued service delivery,” he stated.

A Shared Vision for Health Equity

The development of these plans reflects the professionalism of the IMPBs and the importance of embedding Māori perspectives within New Zealand’s health system.

Dr Reti commended the efforts of all stakeholders and expressed optimism about the transformative impact these plans will have on Māori communities.

“I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of these plans, which will help address longstanding health challenges and build a future where all Māori communities have equitable access to quality health care,” he said.

Next Steps

Once finalized, the Community Health Plans will be published on the IMPB and Health New Zealand websites, providing transparency and a roadmap for progress. The plans will serve as a foundation for ongoing collaboration and sustained efforts to achieve shared health goals.