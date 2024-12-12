Trump's Vaccine Agenda: A Controversial Discussion

President-elect Donald Trump, in an interview with Time magazine, disclosed plans to consult with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the future of childhood vaccination programs. Trump acknowledged the rise in autism rates, hinting at external factors potentially responsible, and expressed willingness to modify vaccine practices if necessary.

Trump's dialogue evoked concerns as he suggested that if vaccines were found harmful, his administration might eliminate certain inoculations. However, Trump clarified his reliance on Kennedy's expertise, despite Kennedy's controversial stance on vaccine safety and efficacy, which has been widely criticized.

Scientific consensus, backed by thorough studies, denies any link between vaccines and autism, an assertion supported by groups like Autism Speaks. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb emphasized the life-threatening risks of diminished vaccination rates, urging caution against undermining vaccine mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)