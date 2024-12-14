Global Surge: Ayurveda's Expansion and India's Diplomatic Dance

India is expanding its global presence in the realm of traditional healthcare by promoting Ayurveda, its age-old wellness system. According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Ayush, discussions with international bodies like the G-20, BRICS, and BIMSTEC have been promising.

During the 10th World Ayurveda Congress, Kotecha expressed optimism about ongoing clinical research and scholarship programs that are increasing international collaborations from 19 to 84 countries. Ayurveda products now reach 156 nations, marking significant progress in global health diplomacy.

The opening of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, underscores India's commitment. The Centre has also launched 'Mission Utkarsh' to improve young tribal women's health. The Ayush Visa Policy furthers these efforts, alongside a nationwide health campaign under Ayurvedic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)