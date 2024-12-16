Left Menu

Caplin Steriles Secures USFDA Green Light for Difluprednate Eye Drops

Caplin Steriles Ltd, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, received FDA approval for its generic Difluprednate eye drops. This corticosteroid treats inflammation and pain from ocular surgery. The drug, equivalent to DUREZOL by Sandoz Inc, saw US sales of USD 21 million till October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:09 IST
Caplin Steriles Secures USFDA Green Light for Difluprednate Eye Drops
  • Country:
  • India

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd announced a significant milestone for its subsidiary Caplin Steriles Ltd, as the latter received U.S. FDA approval for its generic Difluprednate eye drop. This approval marks a crucial step for the company's expansion into the U.S. pharmaceutical market.

The approved drug, an equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug DUREZOL by Sandoz Inc, is used to treat inflammation and pain resulting from ocular surgery, as well as internal eye inflammation. The green light from the FDA was for the new drug application of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05%.

Caplin Chairman CC Paarthipan expressed satisfaction with the first cycle approval and anticipates further approvals for a range of emulsion and suspension products aimed at bolstering the company's market presence in the U.S. and other emerging markets. The drug reportedly achieved U.S. sales of approximately USD 21 million for the year ending October 2024, according to IQVIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024