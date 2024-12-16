Tragic Attacks Undermine Pakistan's Polio Eradication Efforts

In a tragic turn of events, Pakistan's determined efforts to eradicate polio faced a severe setback as two separate attacks in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left a polio worker and a police constable dead. The incidents occurred amid a nationwide campaign aimed at combating the crippling disease.

The first attack took place in Bannu district, where unidentified assailants targeted a polio worker on the very first day of the anti-polio campaign, which commenced on Monday. The attackers managed to escape, causing further concern among authorities.

In Karak district, a police constable named Ishtiaq Ahmed, who was part of a team providing security to polio workers, was also killed by unidentified motorcyclists. These attacks were condemned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. As per WHO, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last countries battling widespread polio, with authorities urging heightened security measures for health workers amidst rising threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)