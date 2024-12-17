Left Menu

Unveiling the Ayushman Bharat Card Scam in Ahmedabad

A significant scam involving fraudulent issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards to ineligible individuals has been uncovered in Ahmedabad. Six people have been arrested, while key figures remain at large. The scheme involved altering source codes and forged credentials, exploiting a government health initiative for financial gains.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ahmedabad have exposed a major scam centered on the fraudulent distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, a flagship health initiative. Six individuals have been apprehended in the case, while the primary suspect remains at large, potentially abroad.

The fraudulent scheme was uncovered during an investigation into the deaths of two patients at Khyati Multispeciality Hospital, where fake Ayushman Bharat cards were allegedly issued to ineligible patients. The scam involved tampering with official portal codes using credentials from an authorized outsourcing company.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme is designed to provide health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year to eligible families, but the scamsters exploited it for financial gains by charging beneficiaries for unauthorized cards. Investigations continue as authorities work to identify the extent of the claims made using these illegitimately issued cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

